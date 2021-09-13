Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

OTCMKTS PRMRF opened at $11.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.72. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $14.73.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.66.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.