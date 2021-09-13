Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Park-Ohio reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.78). Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.90 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PKOH shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Park-Ohio from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Park-Ohio from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of PKOH stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. Park-Ohio has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $41.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

In other news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $202,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 438,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after acquiring an additional 181,651 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 412,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 21.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 16.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

