Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.68 Million

Brokerages expect that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) will report $63.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Paya’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.30 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paya will report full-year sales of $247.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $246.00 million to $249.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $281.50 million, with estimates ranging from $277.80 million to $285.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03.

PAYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Paya in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist assumed coverage on Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of PAYA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.12. 27,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,477. Paya has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gtcr LLC bought a new stake in Paya in the 1st quarter valued at about $495,765,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paya by 152.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,011,000 after buying an additional 4,549,942 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Paya by 59.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,682,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,238,000 after buying an additional 2,492,857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Paya by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,190,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148,393 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Paya by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,001,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,016 shares in the last quarter.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

