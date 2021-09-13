Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives $41.42 Consensus PT from Analysts

Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.42.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYCR. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of Paycor HCM stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. Paycor HCM has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

