PCS Edventures!.com (OTCMKTS:PCSV) and iHuman (NYSE:IH) Critical Survey

iHuman (NYSE:IH) and PCS Edventures!.com (OTCMKTS:PCSV) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get iHuman alerts:

This table compares iHuman and PCS Edventures!.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iHuman $81.52 million 4.40 -$5.74 million N/A N/A PCS Edventures!.com $2.11 million 2.93 -$120,000.00 N/A N/A

PCS Edventures!.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iHuman.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.5% of iHuman shares are held by institutional investors. 42.9% of PCS Edventures!.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares iHuman and PCS Edventures!.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iHuman N/A N/A N/A PCS Edventures!.com 2.04% -43.88% -7.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for iHuman and PCS Edventures!.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iHuman 0 0 1 0 3.00 PCS Edventures!.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

iHuman presently has a consensus price target of $26.10, suggesting a potential upside of 288.39%. Given iHuman’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe iHuman is more favorable than PCS Edventures!.com.

Summary

iHuman beats PCS Edventures!.com on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

iHuman Company Profile

iHuman Inc. provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories. It also provides learning materials in physical and digital formats; and learning devices. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

PCS Edventures!.com Company Profile

PCS Edventures.com, Inc. engages in developing, marketing and delivering educational products and services for the PreK-16 market, which includes professional development, proprietary hardware and software, curriculum and comprehensive learning labs bundled with related technologies and programs. It specializes in experiential, hands-on, K12 education, and drone technology. The company was founded by Patrick McShane in 1994 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

Receive News & Ratings for iHuman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHuman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.