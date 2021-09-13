PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,172 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,805 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 12,104 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 308.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,413 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 53,943 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,538,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,149,023.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy stock opened at $41.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $49.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 3.42.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

PDCE has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

