Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 364.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $79.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.73. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.09 and a 1 year high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

