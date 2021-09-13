Permission Coin (ASK) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $976,367.00

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Permission Coin has a market cap of $41.56 million and approximately $976,367.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded 27.2% higher against the US dollar. One Permission Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Permission Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00080415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.46 or 0.00122389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.63 or 0.00174478 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,453.39 or 0.99907162 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.66 or 0.07134918 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.65 or 0.00922921 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Permission Coin Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,111,788,864 coins. Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Permission Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Permission Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Permission Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Permission Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Permission Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.