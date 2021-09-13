Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Position Reduced by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Perrigo by 31.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,192,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606,007 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 0.3% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,154,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,650,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its position in Perrigo by 25.1% in the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,975,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,439,000 after purchasing an additional 596,150 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its position in Perrigo by 8.4% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,379,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,303,000 after purchasing an additional 183,411 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Perrigo by 3,947.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,768,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,839 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $43.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.94. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $38.20 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $981.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

