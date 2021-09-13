Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on POFCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.75.

POFCY stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.59. Petrofac has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

