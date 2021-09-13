Phala Network (PHA) Market Cap Tops $230.97 Million

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Phala Network has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. Phala Network has a total market capitalization of $230.97 million and approximately $37.74 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00001889 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00062268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.59 or 0.00152593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00014100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00043732 BTC.

About Phala Network

PHA is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

