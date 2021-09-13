Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.87

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.87 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 4986 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pharming Group by 5,208.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Pharming Group by 173.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pharming Group during the second quarter worth about $71,000. 0.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

