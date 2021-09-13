Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.87

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.87 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 4986 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pharming Group by 5,208.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Pharming Group by 173.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pharming Group during the second quarter worth about $71,000. 0.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
Featured Article: What is a conference call?
Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.