Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Phillips 66 Partners is least exposed to fluctuations in commodity prices since it generates stable fee-based revenues under long-term contracts from diverse midstream energy assets across various areas of the United States. Importantly, its Lake Charles isomerization unit and massive Gray Oak Pipeline are expected to generate huge profits in the coming days. Increasing throughput volumes of refined petroleum products and crude oil and higher pipeline volumes have been aiding the partnership. However, rising expenses associated with operating and maintenance have been hurting the partnership’s bottom-line. Significant exposure to debt capital is reflecting the midstream player’s weak financials. Rapidly spreading coronavirus variants have been affecting upstream business. This in turn will hurt demand for midstream energy assets.”

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PSXP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Phillips 66 Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of PSXP opened at $35.21 on Thursday. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $42.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.09% and a net margin of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Phillips 66 Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. 11.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

