Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.53% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.
NYSE DOC opened at $18.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.43. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile
Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.
