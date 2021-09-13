Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

NYSE DOC opened at $18.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.43. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

