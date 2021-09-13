Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,395 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RSG opened at $125.13 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.18 and a 12 month high of $126.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.84 and its 200-day moving average is $109.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.93.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

