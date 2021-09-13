Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,288 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,623,000 after purchasing an additional 103,972 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,728,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,121,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,321,000 after purchasing an additional 59,078 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.47.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $108.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $191.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

