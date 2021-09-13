Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 46,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,128,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 190,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 292,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,816,000 after acquiring an additional 14,746 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $261,000.

SPEM opened at $44.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.21. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $47.56.

