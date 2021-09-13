Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 434,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in New Gold by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in New Gold by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 11,889 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Fore Capital LLC bought a new position in New Gold in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in New Gold by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 82,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NGD shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of New Gold from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

Shares of New Gold stock opened at $1.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17. The company has a market cap of $796.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.91. New Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.40.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

