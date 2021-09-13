Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (HNW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on September 30th

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 1.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund stock opened at $15.91 on Monday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) by 73.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in pursuing high level current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in a higher yielding asset classes, including global high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds.

