Piper Sandler Raises Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Price Target to $20.00

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a C$20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Get Matterport alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $18.89 on Friday. Matterport has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.