Piper Sandler Trims Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Target Price to $14.00

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tilray’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TLRY. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC downgraded shares of Tilray from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners restated a hold rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilray from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $12.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.61. Tilray has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.20.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $4,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,813,000. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 165.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Tilray by 740.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tilray in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in Tilray by 81.5% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

