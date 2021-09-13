Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $21,624,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1,420.6% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 677,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,418,000 after buying an additional 633,069 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $9,065,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 294.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 371,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 277,038 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,024,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,514,000 after buying an additional 239,860 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,318. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $707.86 million, a P/E ratio of -21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.70.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. Research analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLYM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

