PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The New York Times by 20.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 10,166,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,918 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in The New York Times by 51.2% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,919,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,078 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in The New York Times in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,817,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in The New York Times in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,855,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in The New York Times by 615.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 789,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,978,000 after acquiring an additional 679,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:NYT opened at $50.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.65 and a beta of 0.79. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $58.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.36.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.35 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. The New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

