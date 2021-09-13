PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,541,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,217,000 after buying an additional 386,920 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,880,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,388,000 after buying an additional 221,416 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 633.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,496,000 after buying an additional 1,254,099 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at about $83,096,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,179,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,646,000 after purchasing an additional 49,899 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $56.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.83 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $286,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 14,665 shares of company stock valued at $862,324 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALK shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.09.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

