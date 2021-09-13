PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at $131,000.

Shares of ASND opened at $154.44 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $183.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.13 and a 200 day moving average of $134.22.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 56.44% and a negative net margin of 9,108.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ASND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.88.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

