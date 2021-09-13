PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 491 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $83.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.47. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $58.76 and a 12-month high of $84.97.

