PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,675 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,620,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,684,000 after buying an additional 11,291,007 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,022,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,145 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,318,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,050,000 after purchasing an additional 452,968 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,539,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,157,000 after buying an additional 251,005 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,091,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,461,000 after buying an additional 410,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $19.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.47. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.2233 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.90%.

MFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

