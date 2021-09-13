pNetwork Price Hits $1.01 on Exchanges (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 13th. One pNetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. pNetwork has a market capitalization of $32.51 million and $10.17 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, pNetwork has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00059965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.32 or 0.00149242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00013568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00042820 BTC.

pNetwork is a coin. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 80,157,345 coins and its circulating supply is 32,065,829 coins. pNetwork’s official website is p.network . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

