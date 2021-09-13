POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Stock Price Down 9.6%

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) traded down 9.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $10.18. 2,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 102,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.17.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

