Polaris Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,100 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $39,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 298,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,426,000 after acquiring an additional 86,615 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTB opened at $135.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $88.48 and a 1-year high of $168.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.10.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.76.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

