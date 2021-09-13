Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $252.90 Million Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,369,778 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 243,100 shares during the period. Popular makes up 8.2% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $252,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,207,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,479,000 after buying an additional 134,439 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,923,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,876,000 after acquiring an additional 231,143 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,776,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,272,000 after acquiring an additional 351,097 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Popular by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,248,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,761,000 after purchasing an additional 81,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arctis Global LLC boosted its stake in Popular by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,023,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,962,000 after purchasing an additional 239,708 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $605,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ignacio Alvarez sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $1,145,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,225. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $73.60 on Monday. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $83.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.64. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 30.89%. The business had revenue of $642.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

