Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $54.72 Million Stock Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,274,406 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. International Bancshares accounts for approximately 1.8% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $54,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBOC. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 2,465.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Shares of IBOC opened at $40.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.27. International Bancshares Co. has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $53.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 38.40% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.