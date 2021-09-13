Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $71.19 Million Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Polaris Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,334,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,300 shares during the quarter. Webster Financial comprises approximately 2.3% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 1.47% of Webster Financial worth $71,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Webster Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 208.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 31,036 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,530,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBS opened at $48.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $23.67 and a one year high of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 57.55%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WBS. Raymond James reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.09.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

