Polaris Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Polaris Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,127 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 15.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 5.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 34.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 16.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $94.59 on Monday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $52.63 and a one year high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.54.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $60,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,720.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $492,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $929,686. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

