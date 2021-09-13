Polis (POLIS) Price Hits $0.18

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Polis has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $164.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polis has traded down 27% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001666 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00041457 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008126 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $425.97 or 0.00952243 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

