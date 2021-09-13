PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 275,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 198,880 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PolyMet Mining were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PolyMet Mining during the first quarter valued at $963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN PLM opened at $3.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $334.91 million, a P/E ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 0.51. PolyMet Mining Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St.

