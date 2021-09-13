Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,220 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Postal Realty Trust worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,610,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,284,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 955,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,410,000 after purchasing an additional 650,624 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 743,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 191,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 386,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 182,708 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $18.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $21.27. The company has a market cap of $253.22 million, a PE ratio of 264.86 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.87.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 89.00%.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.