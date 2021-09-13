Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS PSZKY opened at $10.23 on Friday. Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $10.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average of $8.41.

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Company Profile

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski SA provides banking services. It operates through the Retail, Corporate and Investments, and Transfers Center and Other segments. The Retail segment comprises services for natural persons as well as small and medium entrepreneurs. The Corporate and Investments segment serves corporate clients and financial institutions.

