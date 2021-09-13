Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Gap Down to $20.97

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.97, but opened at $20.31. Praxis Precision Medicines shares last traded at $19.73, with a volume of 1,740 shares changing hands.

PRAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.98 million and a P/E ratio of -1.34.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marcio Souza acquired 9,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $150,668.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $631,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 411,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,622,955. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRAX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,547,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,184 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 474.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 786,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,419,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,946,000 after acquiring an additional 527,815 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,324,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 887.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 493,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 443,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.