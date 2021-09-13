Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) Holdings Trimmed by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,806 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,199 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.54% of Premier Financial Bancorp worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Premier Financial Bancorp by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 31,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Premier Financial Bancorp stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $17.83. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,775. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $19.30. The company has a market cap of $263.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Premier Financial Bancorp Profile

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiaries. Its services include personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposits, safe deposit boxes, loans, debit and credit cards, mobile and online banking, digital wallet, business lending, and treasury management.

