Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $1.09 Million Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. cut its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 11.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,804,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,377,000 after purchasing an additional 241,516 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 102,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,789,000 after buying an additional 23,548 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $171.73. The stock had a trading volume of 70,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,367. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.94. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.