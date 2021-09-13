Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,402,560,000 after buying an additional 3,283,630 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $951,031,000 after buying an additional 1,348,544 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its stake in Micron Technology by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 2,011,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $177,409,000 after buying an additional 1,085,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $677,031.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,235.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,698 shares of company stock worth $11,685,569. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.37.

Shares of MU traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.58. 976,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,828,227. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.97. The company has a market capitalization of $83.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

