Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Nucor by 0.7% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded down $4.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.07. 89,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,254,726. The stock has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $128.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.89.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NUE. Argus increased their price target on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $752,377.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,534,162.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.