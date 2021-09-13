Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NYF. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 68.0% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $58.26. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,109. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.22. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $57.01 and a 1 year high of $58.80.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

