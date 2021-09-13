Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 1,188 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.81. 548,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,925,959. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.87 and its 200 day moving average is $52.63. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

