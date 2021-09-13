Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 6,022 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lessened its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,022 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chimera Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:CIM traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.98. Chimera Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $172.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.18 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 83.38% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

