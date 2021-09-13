Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will report sales of $4.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $4.90 million. Profound Medical reported sales of $2.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full-year sales of $14.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.50 million to $15.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $34.99 million, with estimates ranging from $31.80 million to $37.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Profound Medical.
PROF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $36.00 price target on Profound Medical and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.
Shares of Profound Medical stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.29. 36,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,649. Profound Medical has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The company has a market cap of $291.33 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.99.
Profound Medical Company Profile
Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.
Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profound Medical (PROF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.