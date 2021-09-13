Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will report sales of $4.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $4.90 million. Profound Medical reported sales of $2.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full-year sales of $14.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.50 million to $15.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $34.99 million, with estimates ranging from $31.80 million to $37.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Profound Medical.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

PROF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $36.00 price target on Profound Medical and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Profound Medical by 4,043.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 245,850 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Profound Medical by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 210,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 83,853 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Blackcrane Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Profound Medical by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 543,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after buying an additional 98,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Profound Medical stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.29. 36,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,649. Profound Medical has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The company has a market cap of $291.33 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.99.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profound Medical (PROF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.