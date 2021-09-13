Progressive Investment Management Corp Sells 65 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Progressive Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 2.7% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $8,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,850,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,183,133,000 after buying an additional 65,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,109,983,000 after buying an additional 386,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Roper Technologies by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,092,000 after buying an additional 1,147,336 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,855,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,595,000 after buying an additional 26,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,616,000 after buying an additional 139,486 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.29.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $477.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,923. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $362.90 and a 12-month high of $499.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $483.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $448.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

