Project WITH (WIKEN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $456,622.00

Project WITH (CURRENCY:WIKEN) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last week, Project WITH has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One Project WITH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Project WITH has a market cap of $6.92 million and approximately $456,622.00 worth of Project WITH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Project WITH Profile

Project WITH (CRYPTO:WIKEN) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2019. Project WITH’s total supply is 1,057,786,429 coins and its circulating supply is 853,061,998 coins. The official website for Project WITH is projectwith.io . Project WITH’s official message board is medium.com/projectwith . Project WITH’s official Twitter account is @Project_WITH_

According to CryptoCompare, “Project WITH is a platform that supports the career development of sports players by utilizing blockchain technology, provides clubs with the optimum window to scout players, and provides fans with the platform of interaction and sharing information that was previously unavailable. “

Project WITH Coin Trading

