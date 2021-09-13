PSI Advisors LLC Buys 12,558 Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 11.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,558 shares during the quarter. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF makes up about 1.3% of PSI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 21,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period.

BATS:PREF traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $20.82. The stock had a trading volume of 69,859 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.59. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 52-week low of $98.13 and a 52-week high of $101.54.

